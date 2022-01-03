After entering the season with plenty of question marks amid a plethora of newcomers, the Gamecocks have given glimpses this season of who they are in 2021-22.

South Carolina is done, at least for now pending a rescheduling of the SC State game, with its non-conference slate and turn its attention to league play in SEC favorite Auburn at Colonial Life Tuesday night as they try and make a push to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Before SEC play gets cranked up, let's take a look at the Gamecocks' tournament resume as it sits right now.