But that wasn’t the case for South Carolina’s quarterbacks this season, who have meshed with their new position coach Dan Werner seamlessly and the Gamecocks are having their best passing season under Will Muschamp.

For upperclassmen, it can be hard to adapt to a new coach after being in the program for two or three years.

“Coach Werner is probably one of the biggest blessing, biggest helps I’ve had since I’ve been in college,” Bentley said. “What he’s brought to our offense has been great for us. Through the ups and downs this year he’s stayed consistent and never wavered in how he coaches or approaches each game it’s been great for me.”

Werner, who spent time as Ole Miss’s offensive coordinator and most recently as analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama, stepped in this January and immediately got to work to help revamp the offense.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed with Jake Bentley having a career year, 40 yards away from setting a career high for passing yards in a season and he’s on pace to finish one touchdown shy of tying the school record for touchdown passes a season.

Bentley’s also thrived in Werner’s RPO-style of quarterback play, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 1,603 yards over his last five starts.

Werner has worked well with Bryan McClendon, the team’s first-year offensive coordinator, to kick-start an offense that was inconsistent the first two years of Muschamp’s tenure.

After averaging just 24.2 points per game last year, the Gamecocks are averaging 34.9 points per game and over 42 points the last five weeks as Werner and McClendon have hit their strides working together.

“I think Dan's done a really, Dan's got a very even-keeled demeanor. Just a lot of experience and he and Bryan have gelled extremely well,” Muschamp said. “Their personalities are opposite. Bryan's a more fiery guy, but think they complement each other well along with Eric Wolford and Bobby Bentley and Pat Washington. I think that entire staff has done a really nice job for us this year. I think that Dan's experience and his demeanor with the quarterbacks is something that's really helped us.”

With the season coming to a close, now it’s up to Muschamp to keep this coaching staff together and prevent any other schools from coming in and poaching some of the Gamecocks’ position coaches or coordinators.

Right now, the head coach doesn’t anticipate any changes, saying the progress the program’s made in three seasons is attractive enough to keep the staff intact.

“As far as the coaching stuff's concerned, we're on the verge of some really good things here, moving into the new operations facility, Ken and Cyndi Long Operations Facility, first of January. We're on the verge of some special things here and our staff, I don't anticipate any changes. I know our guys are working extremely hard and are excited about our future.”