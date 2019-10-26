It starts up front. South Carolina’s defensive line had pressured opposing quarterbacks at an above-average rate in every game this season. Even a season-low 29 percent pressure rate against Florida is higher than the national average.

Two weeks ago, it seemed that South Carolina’s defense had turned a corner. After holding Georgia to 17 points (in a 2-overtime game), it looked like the Gamecock defense was finally as advertised — hard-nosed, aggressive, swarming — but as things have gone recently, that wouldn’t last.

Against the Volunteers, South Carolina finished with zero sacks and a season-low pressure rate, hardly influencing Tennessee’s quarterbacks at all. In the run game, the Gamecocks were still strong, holding the Volunteers to 134 yards on 38 carries, or just 3.5 yards per rush.

But the Gamecocks failed to limit explosive plays, something they excelled at a season ago. Tennessee’s quarterback duo of Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout passed for a combined 351 yards on 30 attempts. 301 of those yards came on nine throws. On the 21 other throws, the Volunteers averaged a meager 2.4 yards per attempt.

Overall, the Volunteers averaged 7.2 yards per play. Take out 13 explosive plays, and they averaged 2.4 yards. But obviously, you can’t take away explosive plays.

South Carolina had been excellent at preventing the big play, allowing just nine plays of 20+ yards the last three weeks combined, including just one to Georgia.

But Saturday, the floodgates opened. Tennessee receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings combined for 276 yards receiving on 10 receptions (12 targets). Seven of those went for at least 19 yards. On those seven explosive catches, they combined for 260 yards and three touchdowns — a casual 37.1 yards per catch.

South Carolina’s secondary, which in its current configuration had been among the best in the SEC, had arguably its worst game in a season that featured an air raid onslaught from Alabama. As good as Alabama’s receivers were, they fell short of what Tennessee’s two-headed monster did.

“We didn’t cover (Jennings) or (Callaway),” head coach Will Muschamp said. “We really had a hard time matching up with those guys. We knew that going into the game. We’ve had a hard time matching up with those guys since they’ve been (at Tennessee). We’ve been fortunate to come out the three previous years and get the win. We just didn’t today. We had a hard time covering and tackling (Jennings) in space. He’s a competitive guy, have to give those guys credit but we didn’t cover well at all.”

It’s easy to chalk this up to a poor matchup, but that doesn’t give a full picture, or guarantee that the secondary returns to its previous form going forward.

“Jennings is a big body,” corner Jaycee Horn said. “Their offensive coordinator did a good job calling some coverage beaters and crossers. There were some perfect calls.”

The secondary is young, but took two steps back in a season of progress. While the Gamecocks won’t face many receivers of Jennings or Callaway’s caliber, but still have some future NFL receivers on the schedule, including Texas A&M’s Quartney Davis or the entirety of Clemson’s receiving corps.

The bottom line is that while there is talent all over this South Carolina defense, consistency is lacking. Against the Volunteers, all three levels of the defense fell flat.

This defense’s talent level is somewhere in between its performances against Georgia and Kentucky and its performances against Alabama and Tennessee. Over the season’s final four games, it will need to step up, if the Gamecocks hope to see a bowl.