WASHINGTON, D.C. – Let’s take an allegorical, thinking outside the box look at this year’s version of the Gamecocks in terms of a corporate structure:

The entire organization is led by Ray Tanner as the board of directors and Shane Beamer, who runs it toward the top of the flowchart as the business’ CEO. Several others could be slotted into the next space, but there is no one better to view as the Production Manager underneath Beamer than Spencer Rattler. He’s going to be the key that makes the engine go or stall out.

Rattler needs a running mate as the Marketing Manager. Someone needs to do some of the dirty, creative work to get the word out about the organization; to sell potential investors on why this business can be more productive and profitable than any competitors.

South Carolina could not have found a better Marketing Manager than Zahbari Sandy.

Getting back to football and recruiting and getting away from non-figurative language:

Sandy is the Gamecocks’ Face of the Class.