One more Gamecock is off the board.

With the 225th overall pick and their second draft pick of the seventh and final round, the Atlanta Falcons drafted South Carolina offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn.

Gwyn played at both guard spots and even a little bit of center for the Gamecocks last season while starting in all 13 games. He was a model of durability for the program, starting all 26 games of the Shane Beamer era, and starting all 10 games of Will Muschamp's final season at the helm in 2020.

The Charlotte native played in 49 games for the Gamecocks overall, 47 of them starts. He is the first South Carolina offensive lineman to be drafted since tackle Dennis Daley went to the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round in 2019.

Gwyn's selection also makes four South Carolina players off the board for the third time in the last four drafts, and the first time they have had four players go in four different rounds since 2020.

