So far, there’s been at least one offensive player who’s really taken advantage of that.

The message essentially started every player—starters, backups, walk-ons—at ground zero, giving everyone the ability to earn their playing time not based on previous years but on what he does during spring ball.

In his first ever meeting with the offensive unit, Mike Bobo’s message was pretty clear and pretty simple: last year is last year, this year is this year and evaluation starts now.

“I’ve been pleased with (Deshaun) Fenwick, a guy that hasn’t played a lot around here I think he’s a guy that’s embraced with open arms a clean slate mindset,” Bobo said. “He’s a big, good-looking guy."

Also see: Latest team scoop, recruiting news from the football program

Fenwick’s first two years on campus haven’t been anywhere close to fairy tale, having to wait his turn behind entrenched running backs like Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson, AJ Turner and Ty’Son Williams.

After rushing just 22 times for 115 yards his freshman season when he ultimately redshirted, Fenwick played primarily on special teams but did get 22 carries for 11 yards last year.

It’s an interesting situation with the now-redshirt sophomore because he hasn’t seen the offensive side of the ball much but when he has, he’s been productive. He’s played in four games and has two 100-yard performances so far: 115 against UT-Chattanooga as a freshman and 102 against Vanderbilt last season.

He came out after that Vanderbilt game saying he strongly considered transferring, but stuck it out knowing there will be ample opportunity this year.

Also see: What the hoops season would look like if Minaya stayed healthy

“When I first came in, I didn’t know what to expect. Everyone wants to come in and play, but I realize there’s not a lot of guys in the SEC that come in and play right away and be productive,” he said. “I had to wait my turn. I had really good guys ahead of me: Rico, Mon, AJ, Ty’Son. Those are some of my favorite older guys, my big brothers. I had to watch them and took their mental reps. I produced when my chance was given because of those guys.”

But this is where that “clean slate mindset” Bobo described comes into play.

It doesn’t matter what he did in previous years, if he can produce in practice and impress Bobo he’ll play, and there are plenty of chances to do that.

Right now the Gamecocks have just three scholarship running backs on campus—Fenwick, Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd—which means there were plenty of reps in spring practice to go around before things went on hiatus.

Also see: Ten thoughts on the NCAA ruling on eligibility

“He’s running physical and showing some toughness in the competition and blocking drills coach Muschamp puts them through with offense versus defense guys,” Bobo said. “He has good hands. And he’s a smart kid. I’ve been really pleased with him.”



And it’s been so far, so good for Fenwick as well, adapting nicely to Bobo’s new scheme.

“I love it,” Fenwick said. “I love coach Bobo, I love the offense and I love where we’re going.”

Bobo came in this offseason and is tasked with installing the Gamecocks’ new offense before the start of the season.

“It’s definitely different because we’re lining up under center,” Fenwick said, “which I’ve never done since I’ve been here. It’s really fun getting to compete in the box a lot.”