It is a common occurrence for a player to take a leap from his junior to senior year and such is the case with Elijah Caldwell. Caldwell had a solid junior year and then exploded for a strong senior campaign. The Gamecocks reportedly zeroed in on Caldwell during (and after) the Shrine Bowl where Caldwell “showed out” in practices.

When watching Caldwell’s senior film several terms and one thought comes to mind. Explosive, fluid, dynamic, and “man, when is this guy not scoring touchdowns??” There is not an “if” Caldwell will help this program, but instead a matter of “when.” Caldwell could have easily been rated a 4 star and fans will likely look back in a few years and wonder how Caldwell was not more heavily recruited.

GamecockScoop does not have an official 40 yard dash time for Caldwell, nor does it matter as he is often outrunning everyone on the field during games. Caldwell is listed at 6’1” 191lbs with room to grow, an impressive vertical leap, and the ability to turn a short gain into an explosive play. His natural stride and excellent hand/eye coordination are on display in every highlight.



