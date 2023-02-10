Film Room: Elijah Caldwell
It is a common occurrence for a player to take a leap from his junior to senior year and such is the case with Elijah Caldwell. Caldwell had a solid junior year and then exploded for a strong senior campaign. The Gamecocks reportedly zeroed in on Caldwell during (and after) the Shrine Bowl where Caldwell “showed out” in practices.
When watching Caldwell’s senior film several terms and one thought comes to mind. Explosive, fluid, dynamic, and “man, when is this guy not scoring touchdowns??” There is not an “if” Caldwell will help this program, but instead a matter of “when.” Caldwell could have easily been rated a 4 star and fans will likely look back in a few years and wonder how Caldwell was not more heavily recruited.
GamecockScoop does not have an official 40 yard dash time for Caldwell, nor does it matter as he is often outrunning everyone on the field during games. Caldwell is listed at 6’1” 191lbs with room to grow, an impressive vertical leap, and the ability to turn a short gain into an explosive play. His natural stride and excellent hand/eye coordination are on display in every highlight.
In the second highlight (film below) at 0:23 Caldwell demonstrated his ability to high point the ball while making an acrobatic catch. He reversed course after landing on one foot and ran into the endzone.
At 0:49 Caldwell exhibited his impressive reach and hand strength by making an incredibly difficult one handed catch on the wide receiver screen.
Caldwell’s catch at 1:38 gives some insight into his game speed. Caldwell caught the ball and outran both the cornerback and the safety who had an angle on him.
At the 2:00 mark Caldwell displayed his agility and strength by making the first three defenders miss and subsequently carried the fourth defender into the end zone.
Caldwell took a wide receiver screen at 2:53 and maneuvered his way through traffic before outrunning everyone on a 75 yard touchdown.
If there was one player Caldwell could be compared to it would be former Gamecock great Alshon Jeffrey. By no stretch is GamecockScoop ready to say Caldwell will have the same type of career Jeffrey had, few will, but Caldwell certainly has some of the same traits. If Carolina fans are not yet excited, they soon will be. Caldwell is a playmaker and will have a chance to make his mark as a Gamecock.