The first minute and twenty seconds in Bennett’s film is of his aggressive nature blocking on the perimeter. That, in and of itself, is worth its weight in gold. Most receivers do not care to block and when they do, often do not exert maximum effort. Bennett’s blocking prowess will give him an opportunity to compete for minutes as a freshman.

Landing the state’s best players is imperative for South Carolina’s football program to achieve national prominence. So far, that has been (and is being) accomplished with the 2023 and 2024 classes. 4 star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is the latest addition and it is easy to see why the coaching staff is so excited for his pledge.

At 1:24 (film below) Bennett displayed his body control and excellent hand/eye coordination by pulling in the one handed diving catch for a touchdown.

Mazeo demonstrated his ability as a ball carrier at 1:50. His vision and elusiveness will directly translate to screens on the perimeter in college. In this clip Bennett maneuvered his way to a 45 yard touchdown run as a “wildcat” back.

In the next clip at 2:08 Bennett exhibited his awareness of angles and keen body control. As he picked up the ball, Bennett pressed to the inside and then bounced it out. On the bounce, he did not go directly to the sideline, but instead continued to push the run vertical as much as possible. Near the end of the run a defender attempted to wrap Bennett’s ankles, but Bennett easily kept his balance to score the touchdown.

One of Bennett’s most impressive highlights is at 2:48 where he took a wide receiver screen in for the touchdown. The first move he made was an adjustment on a not so greatly thrown ball. As he caught it, he shifted and made the first defender miss. In the next two strides he pressed inside to create some force against the oncoming defender and then went vertical in the next step and shoved the defender off. From there he outran the other two defenders for the touchdown.



