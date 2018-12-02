The Gamecocks find out their bowl destination sometime this afternoon, and as of Sunday morning it appears to be a familiar opponent in a familiar stadium.

All around college football today, teams with at least six wins find out where they'll be playing this December and January, and South Carolina is no exception.

The majority of national outlets have the Gamecocks playing in the Belk Bowl this year in Bank of America Stadium, a stadium South Carolina's played in three times since 2011, most recently to open up the 2017 season.

The opponent then, N.C. State, seems to be the most common team picked to play the Gamecocks this year in Charlotte.

The Wolfpack are 9-3 this season with losses to Clemson, Syracuse and Wake Forest. The other most frequent opponent is Virginia, which is 7-5 and coming off a loss to rival Virginia Tech.

Charlotte is no place new for South Carolina, which is 3-0 in that stadium all-time and already scheduled to open next season against North Carolina in Bank of America Stadium as well.

Where South Carolina goes is dependent largely on how the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six Bowls shake out, with the SEC determining where teams not to make one of those bowls go after that.

The selection show for the playoff is at noon Sunday and the Gamecocks are hosting a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to officially announce which bowl they'll be playing in this year.

Full list of bowl projections

Bleacher Report: Belk Bowl vs. N.C. State (Dec. 29)

CBS: Liberty Bowl vs. Baylor (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Belk Bowl vs. N.C. State (Dec. 29)

ESPN (Mitch Sherman): Gator Bowl vs. N.C. State (Dec. 31)

USA Today: Belk Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 29)

Saturday Down South: Belk Bowl vs. N.C. State (Dec. 29)

SB Nation: Belk Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 29)

The Athletic: Belk Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 29)

Yahoo! Sports: Belk Bowl vs. Duke (Dec. 29)

Watch Stadium (Brett McMurphy): Music City Bowl vs. Purdue (Dec. 28)