SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without three of their top playmakers this week against Texas A&M.

Will Muschamp said on his call-in show Thursday OrTre Smith, AJ Turner and Tavien Feaster will be out this week with South Carolina traveling to Texas A&M.

Smith was on the dress list last week but Muschamp said after the game he's still dealing with the effects of the knee surgery he had after the season.

Turner's been dealing with a hamstring injury most of the back half of the season while Feaster is dealing with a groin injury that's hampered him the last few weeks. He missed last week's game against App State.

The team should get Shi Smith, Chavis Dawkins and Bryan Edwards back this week. Smith and Dawkins are coming off hamstring injuries while Edwards has an MCL sprain but he should be good to go.

With some guys out, Muschamp said to expect a lot of Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris at the running back position with Keveon Mullins at receiver.

Muschamp said Mullins, who hasn't played so far this season in a meaningful game, repped with the first team this week.

South Carolina kicks off against Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Saturday.