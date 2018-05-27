GamecockCentral.com

The two most respected national college baseball outlets have released their final field of 64 projections, but they disagree on where the Gamecocks are headed when the NCAA Tournament begins this weekend.

D1Baseball's projections have South Carolina staying in-state with a short drive to Conway for Coastal Carolina's regional. In that scenario, the Gamecocks open the tournament with Dallas Baptist. That regional is paired with Florida's regional.

Baseball America's final projections have South Carolina playing in the North Carolina Regional with the Gamecocks opening tournament play with UNC Wilmington. Those projections have that regional paired with the Clemson Regional in the supers.

D1BASEBALL

1. Coastal Carolina (16)

2. South Carolina

3. Dallas Baptist

4. Wright State

BASEBALL AMERICA

1. North Carolina (7)

2. South Carolina

3. UNC Wilmington

4. North Carolina A&T

The Gamecocks will hold a watch party for the NCAA Tournament selection show this Monday (May 28) at J’s Corner, which is located on 1015 Rosewood Drive, across the street from the Fairgrounds.

Doors at J’s Corner will open at 11 a.m. on Monday with the one-hour selection show beginning at noon on ESPN2. Fans are invited to watch the selection show with the Gamecocks, who will find out their opponent and destination for the start of the NCAA Tournament Friday (June 1).

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***