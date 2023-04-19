The South Carolina Gamecocks have continued their recent success on the recruiting trail with the commitment of Flowers High School offensive lineman Mike Williams. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle had several offers from top programs, including Florida, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, USC, and Penn State, among others.

Williams is currently rated as a 5.5 three-star prospect, but his impressive size and skillset could potentially result in a higher rating in the next rankings. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman commitment for the Gamecocks in the 2024 class, joining Josiah Thompson, Blake Franks, and Kam Pringle, setting up an elite offensive line class to protect 2024 quarterback commit Dante Reno, who gave us some additional recruiting insights yesterday.

This commitment also continues the Gamecocks' recent success in the DMV area, with Williams joining the likes of 2023 commitments EDGE Desmond Umeozulu, OL Tree Babalade, and five-star Nyckoles Harbor. The Gamecocks are also in good position for additional 2024 DMV targets like EDGE Dylan Stewart and DB Braydon Lee from the same area.

With Williams' commitment, the Gamecocks now have eight commitments in the 2024 class, seven of whom are four-star prospects. The class is currently ranked right around the top 10 nationally, and the addition of Williams only strengthens what is shaping up to be one of the best recruiting classes in the country, and the momentum wave is just beginning, with another late-night #WelcomeHome from Beamer last night and several other prospects close to locking in decisions.

Williams brings size, strength, and athleticism to the offensive line, and his versatility allows him to play either tackle or guard. He has the potential to be an impact player for the Gamecocks in the future and could become a cornerstone player for the program.

Overall, Williams' commitment is another big win for South Carolina and continues the positive momentum that head coach Shane Beamer and his staff have been building on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are building a foundation for future success, and with the addition of Williams, the future continues to look bright for South Carolina football.