Five Defining Factors For The 2022 Football Season

With SEC Media Days now over with and the start of fall camp looming just around the corner on Aug. 5, it is time to start asking questions about the 2022 football team.

Shane Beamer answered some of them at the podium in Atlanta, referencing that the entire roster outside of defensive lineman Rick Sandidge will be available for the start of camp and also breaking down some of his plans for the offense.

But what else is still left to unpack? Any number of factors could swing the 2022 season in either direction, but there are five key factors for the team heading into August.



Offensive Line Improvement:

More than anything else, the fate of South Carolina’s season will rest on improvement up front. The Gamecocks will have a benefit very few teams experience in the modern era of college football — five returning starters on the offensive line. Not only will all five starters return, three of them will be seniors, including anchor Eric Douglas at center.

But for a unit that struggled both in pass protection and run blocking in 2021, has there been enough improvement to expect a leap? Will it happen naturally thanks to continuity and another season of experience? And if it does not happen, can the offense still generate enough production on the outside to remain functional?



Stopping The Run:

Flip the coin to the other side of the line of scrimmage, and the need for increased production is equally evident. The Gamecocks were routinely gashed on the ground last season, allowing 178.9 rushing yards per game. On surface, it looks like it could be a more formidable force this year with Zacch Pickens returning to campus and Sandidge recovering from injury.

On surface, it should be better. But the schedule is doing South Carolina no favors. The first two opponents on the schedule — Georgia State and Arkansas — were both in the top 10 nationally in rushing. Five other opponents on the schedule were top 50 in rushing, including three in the top 25.

Is this group ready for the barrage of rushing it will likely encounter?



Spencer Rattler Limiting Turnovers

One of the keys to South Carolina’s surprising 2021 success was its success in forcing turnovers, leading the SEC in that department with 24. But turnovers are fleeting, and over time the luck of a bounce or a tip drill can start to fade against you. If the well dries up for the defense, possessions are going to be all the more valuable on offense.

The Achilles’ heel for Spencer Rattler has been his turnovers. The then Oklahoma signal-caller has thrown a dozen interceptions in his college career, including at least one in more than half (eight of 15) of his career appearances in conference games.

If he can limit the turnovers, South Carolina’s talented group of skill players will have a chance to produce offense and outscore opponents. If not, the holes might be too big to overcome.



Winning SEC Road Games

Dating back to the middle of the 2019 season, South Carolina is 1-9 in its last 10 SEC road games. The lone win was in the 2020 COVID-impacted season against what ended up as a winless Vanderbilt squad. As bluntly as possible, Beamer’s team is going to have to find a way to grab a road game or two out of the four on the conference schedule. With projected top-10 teams Georgia and Texas A&M coming into Williams-Brice Stadium, there is more of a sense of urgency to cure the road woes.

South Carolina will travel to Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida on the road in conference play.



Rivalry Progress: