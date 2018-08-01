GamecockCentral.com

Believe it or not, South Carolina's players report Thursday with the start of preseason practice scheduled for Friday. With one month to get ready for the season opener against Coastal Carolina, there are several goals they'll want to meet for the team to reach its potential this season.

Find the 7-10th offensive linemen

South Carolina already has six offensive linemen with experience who the coaching staff trusts: Donell Stanley, Zack Bailey, Sadarius Hutcherson, Dennis Daley, Blake Camper and Malik Young. Past that, an array of redshirt freshmen, true freshmen and walk-ons who will compete to help fill out the two-deep at one of football's most important positions.

The first five players listed above are South Carolina's projected starters along the offensive line. Young, a senior who also has starts under his belt, would be the first off the bench if any of those five have to exit a game. But who would be next in line? And after that? Those are the questions that offensive line coach Eric Wolford will look to answer during the next month. Redshirt freshmen Eric Douglas and Jordan Rhodes may be the next two in line. But true freshmen like Max Iyama, Dylan Wonnum, Jovaugn Gwyn and Hank Manos could have their say before the season is over.

Dial in the four-man pass-rush

As Collyn Taylor details in this article, the Gamecocks have improved their defensive line play a great deal in the two seasons under Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson. Now, they want to take the pass rush to the next level by getting more consistent pressure on the quarterback without borrowing blitzers from the linebacking corps and secondary.

Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson called multiple well-schemed, well-timed blitzes to get to the quarterback in opportune situations last season. But that can never be completely relied on and getting pressure with four is the best way to truly get a consistent pass rush. With a smaller, but more athletic defensive front as a whole, don't be surprised to see Carolina get creative with its stunts up front to try and get those athletes free from blockers.

Sort out the kicking game

If you ask me, returning placekicker Parker White gets a bad rap for his first season as Carolina's field goal man. White's overall numbers won't impress and fans may remember some of the bad, but the walk-on did drill 10 of 11 attempts from inside 40 yards. Deeper than that, was more of an adventure.

That means that the accuracy is there, but White will have to improve on his ability to remain accurate from longer, another kicker will have to handle the long-distance duties, or the Gamecocks will just simply have to stop kicking deep field goals.

White, who will almost surely be the kickoff specialist and was outstanding in that role last year, will gain competition from graduate transfer kicker Shane Hynes. The senior from Kent State hit 9 of 15 field goal attempts last season.

Hone in the offense

South Carolina has decades of college football experience on the offensive side of the ball from first-year playcaller Bryan McClendon to quarterbacks coach Dan Werner, running backs coach Bobby Bentley, offensive line coach Eric Wolford and tight ends coach Pat Washington. All will have their input on the Gamecocks offensive scheme and McClendon visited at least one NFL team this offseason to gather ideas.

Now that the concepts are in place, it will be time to whittle down the ideas into a true offense and implement it all with the players. As with any offense, the key is to have enough depth of concepts to attack and counter any defense, while also keeping it simple enough that the players can play fast and execute. Other than the fact that there will be a faster tempo used at times, we probably won't know a whole lot more about what this offense will look like until the season starts. But the time for implementing everything is now.

Find the safeties

Sophomore Jamyest Williams is already making the move from nickelback to safety. Redshirt freshman cornerback Tavyn Jackson is also set to move there from cornerback, Will Muschamp told 620 AM's Talking Sports on Tuesday morning.

Carolina returns starter Steven Montac, who can play any position in the secondary, but will have to sort out the starting position opposite him and the two backup slots. Williams seems the most likely other starter on paper, but Rice graduate transfer senior J.T. Ibe will have his say. And redshirt freshman Jaylin Dickerson, who missed all of last season and was limited in the spring due to a shoulder injury, could make some noise if he can quickly make up for lost time. The staff has been high on him since he arrived in Columbia.