There are a few guys in the 2020 class that could do the same, and GamecockCentral takes a look at a few this offseason.

Over the last four years, plenty of first year players—from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards to Dennis Daley to D.J. Wonnum to Jaycee Horn to Jammie Robinson and many, many more—have started their first seasons on campus.

If there's one thing that's known about Will Muschamp in his time at South Carolina it's that he's not afraid to play freshmen.

MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd is the obvious one on the offensive side of the ball, coming in as the first five-star running back since Marcus Lattimore and already making headlines in just five practices before spring football was canceled.

He walks into a running back room without an entrenched starter and plays a position where it's not uncommon to see first-year players start.

He'll have competition though with veterans Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick in the room and the Gamecocks set to welcome in ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos once students are welcomed back to campus, but his talent could vault him into a starting role early this season.

Jordan Burch

Burch is another one who might be in the driver's seat to start on the defensive of the ball. He's the No. 17 overall player in the country, picking the Gamecocks over Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Georgia.

Coming on campus this summer, he'll have a chance to compete for starter snaps with the Gamecocks losing their starting BUCK the last four seasons in D.J. Wonnum with those snaps needing to go to someone.

He'll compete with Brad Johnson for those, and could earn them after training camp.

Jazston Turnetine

Outside of Lloyd, Turnetine is the only early enrollee on the list, and boy is he a big one. Turnetine is listed at a whopping 6-foot-6, 337 pounds and looks tailor-made to anchor the left tackle spot.

Last year's left tackle, Sadarius Hutcherson, is moving back inside to guard, which means Turnetine will compete with Jakai Moore for the spot during fall camp.

His size will obviously be a plus, and his experience coming from junior college could help him win that job.

Kai Kroeger

Kroeger is the only guy on the list who hasn't officially signed yet, set to arrive on campus right before fall camp and count towards the 2021 class, but there's a legitimate shot he's the team's starting punter once the season starts.

Kroeger is considered one of the best punters in the country and, with the Gamecocks losing school record holder Joseph Charlton to graduation this year, the starting role is open for a guy like Kroeger to take it.

Jaheim Bell



This is an interesting one because Bell is coming off ACL surgery and at a position with a presumed starter in Nick Muse, but the freshman could earn some starting snaps as well.

Bell is a versatile athlete who can do just about anything on the football field and, if the Gamecocks opt to start two tight ends in a game, he very well could earn some snaps at that No. 2 starter role just because of how much he can do on the field.

It'll be interesting to see how well he progresses and if he can chisel out a role for himself during fall camp.