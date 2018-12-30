On the first possession of the game, South Carolina got into Virginia territory and appeared to have a first down on a 10-yard third down scramble by Jake Bentley. But he was ruled down just a few chain links short of the first down, and South Carolina had a decision to make. Will Muschamp went for it, and the play call was for misdirection. It worked, almost. Bentley faked the handoff, then rolled right. Rico Dowdle came open and Bentley lofted a pass to him with plenty of room to run. Except the pass went right through Dowdle’s hands. From then on Virginia had momentum.

2. Who’s got him?

Well, nobody. Virginia had fourth and two from the six and went for it. South Carolina called a timeout, as much to catch its breath on a drive that had already lasted 12 plays and nearly seven minutes as to get organized. It didn’t work on either count. Olamide Zaccheaus, who was targeted on half of Virginia’s passing attempts Saturday, and led Virginia with 81 catches on the season, somehow was the man South Carolina failed to account for. He slipped through the defense to the back of the end zone, completely uncovered. Bryce Perkins stood in against the rush, and hit Zaccheaus for the touchdown right before taking a hit.





3. Lucky bounce

On second and eight from the Virginia 12, Perkins tried to hit Zaccheaus on a slant. Zaccheaus didn’t make the catch and the ball bounced into the air, right to Hasise Dubois for a gain of seven. The Gamecocks were plenty responsible for the loss and the disappointing season, but they also seemed to always be on the wrong end of the bounce.





4. Almost there

South Carolina has made a habit of second half bowl comebacks, but there was none of that Saturday. On Virginia’s second drive of the third quarter, it faced third and seven, a bad situation for Perkins. He dropped back and nobody was open, so he took off. Bryson Allen-Williams read the play, and had a line on Perkins. They raced toward the first down marker, and Perkins was a step faster, going out of bounds for a gain of eight. It was a scenario that repeated itself several times throughout the game, as Virginia was always one step ahead.





5. Bentley to Hart

After the defense forced a turnover on the first play of the fourth quarter, South Carolina was, if only technically, still alive. Bentley connected with Mon Denson in the flat for a first down, and then took a shot to Josh Vann in the end zone. On the next play, he targeted Bailey Hart, he of one career-catch. He who doesn’t even have a bio in the bowl media guide. It was intercepted.



