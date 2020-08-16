As practice begins, GamecockCentral wanted to look at a few guys to track closely over the next 25 practices.

It's been a long wait for the Gamecocks who last practiced in March (excluding OTA workouts in July) and they have a few impact players who will try now to chisel out some playing time this fall.

The Gamecocks begin their official preseason camp this week as they begin preparations for the start of football season (Sept. 26).

After what seems like an eternal offseason, it's time to start practicing for football season.

Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski

Is it a cop out to put the two together? Maybe, but the Gamecocks need either of those two guys to step up and take the reigns at quarterback this fall. It's a full-fledged competition at quarterback with Hilinski the incumbent and Hill the challenger trying to earn starter snaps.

Hilinski battled youth and injuries last season in 11 starts as a freshman but reports during the spring were encouraging while Hill, who came with Mike Bobo from Colorado State as a graduate transfer, spent the spring rehabbing and will be ready to go as practice starts.

Both have their pros—Hilinski the former four-star prospect and Elite 11 quarterback and Hill the veteran who understands Bobo's system—but only one can win the job.

Luke Doty

Doty's case has been interesting the lsat few weeks as news came out about him splitting time between wide receiver and quarterback with the goal for him to help the team this fall at receiver before taking over full-time at quarterback after that.

Doty, who played a little receiver during his high school career, is an explosive athlete who should be able to help the team if he's on the field. The biggest thing will be balancing both positions in preseason camp, which makes him a guy to track closely over the next 40 days.

Hank Manos

One of the biggest position battles of camp will center at, well, center. The Gamecocks are replacing Donell Stanely, who anchored the spot for two season, and two of the favorites to win the job are Manos and Eric Douglas.

Manos is a little bit more of a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and has two career starts at center. He started the bowl game in 2018 and season opener in 2019 before Stanley reclaimed control of the spot.

He still needs to develop, but if Manos can have a strong camp it wouldn't be shocking to see him start at center come Sept. 26.

Dakereon Joyner

The redshirt sophomore is one of the more talked-about players on the roster, losing out on the backup quarterback job last season and moving to receiver before injuries moved him back to quarterback last season.

Heading into 2002 he's had his first full offseason at receiver and could be in line to not only help the team but start if he continues to develop. He's another great athlete who can make things happen with the ball in his hands but, like Doty, needs to continue to get better at receiver-specific things within the offense.

If he can build on those in fall camp, he will be a guy who plays early and often this season.

ZaQuandre White

Yes, a lot will get made of MarShawn Lloyd, but White is one of the biggest wildcards on the roster currently.

Arguably the best junior college running back in the 2020 class, White had to finish up academic work before enrolling at South Carolina, which he did in late July. He had to go through a mandatory quarantine period and Tuesday will serve as his first real practice at South Carolina.

His talent is undeniable—876 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at Western Community College—but his impact will be determined on how quick he can learn the playbook and get comfortable. Luckily for him, he's at running back, which is a little bit easier to pick up on the fly.

If he can do that, then he brings another level of depth to the running back room.