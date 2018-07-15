GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks had a few members of their 2017 class redshirt for various reasons but a few could be in the mix for significant playing time this fall.

Fans haven't seen these players in a competitive game yet, but there are some that could be poised for bigger seasons.

Jaylin Dickerson

Dickerson is a defensive back that Will Muschamp expected to be a factor early in an already thin secondary but, like Jackson, was kept out with a shoulder injury.

After not participating in spring practice and working back to being fully healthy, Dickerson is another player that could develop into a big piece of the team’s rotation.

Also see: Insider notes on one of the Gamecocks' newest 2020 commitments

Tavyn Jackson

Jackson, who came in as one of the most promising members of the Gamecocks’ 2017 class, was expected to contribute early and often as a freshman but a hamstring injury sidelined him his entire first year on campus.

Coming into his now redshirt freshman year, Jackson is as healthy as he’s been since fall camp and will likely be a big factor in the defensive back rotation.

Will Register

Register was a victim of being behind one of the program’s best tight ends ever in Hayden Hurst, so it was hard for him to breakout and onto the field his freshman year.

Also see: Latest insider report, scoop on a few big name targets

A former four-star prospect, Register is going to compete with a handful of other players in the effort to replace Hurst. Register, an in-state product, caught for 251 yards his senior year at Chapin could become a big factor in Bryan McClendon’s offense.

MJ Webb

Webb was too far down the depth chart to compete right away his freshman year, so he redshirted and feels ready his second season to make an impact. He said this spring this is the most comfortable he’s been in his college career and fully grasps the team’s defensive concepts.

With a pretty established starting defensive line, Webb could become a factor in Lance Thompson’s defensive line rotation.

Also see: Which prospects is South Carolina battling hard with Georgia for?

Eric Douglas

With so much experience returning on the Gamecocks’ offensive line, it might be hard for Douglas to earn consistent playing time this season but his versatility could help him see the field.

After coming in as a tackle, the former four star lineman has moved to the interior line and has even taken snaps at center behind Donell Stanely. With the Gamecocks losing two starting interior linemen—Cory Helms at guard and center Alan Knott—Douglas’s ability to play multiple spots could earn him some playing time.