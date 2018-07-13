GamecockCentral.com

Which sophomores that saw extensive action as freshmen, could be next?

The Gamecocks had a few sophomores last year that did that—DJ Wonnum, Bryan Edwards, Jake Bentley and T.J. Brunson to name a few—with a few this year that could join them.

Like Will Muschamp says: football is a developmental game. His saying, which has been said about every week since taking over in 2015, means that as players get more experienced they tend to improve and get better.

Sherrod Greene

Greene was a big piece of the Gamecocks’ linebacker rotation, playing in 10 games, starting two games as part of the team’s 4-3 defense. He picked up 22 tackles, 18 solo, playing behind Skai Moore.

With Moore gone, Greene is the likely successor at one of the outside linebacker spots and will compete for the starting job. Regardless of if he wins it or not, Greene will see his snaps increase with more on-field opportunities.

Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling

This duo split time as freshmen at the BUCK/defensive end position and part of the third-down rabids package. They combined for 28 tackles and four tackles for loss (three sacks) with Sterling playing in all 13 games as a freshman.

Both are expected to see their roles increase in their sophomore seasons and have gotten quicker this offseason to improve their pass-rushing skills.

OrTre and Shi Smith

With Deebo Samuel getting injured in the team’s third game, it forced both Smiths to step up and play a major role early in their careers and they produced in that spot. The two combined for 17 starts, amassing 732 yards and three touchdowns apiece.

They developed into viable options outside of Bryan Edward and Hayden Hurst with OrTre a physical presence in the middle of the field and Shi a speedier downfield threat.

Jamyest Williams

One of the biggest pieces of the Gamecocks 2017 class, Williams was thrust into a big role early, starting as early as the second week of the season. He finished with six starts at nickel, totaling 38 tackles—four for loss—and two interceptions.

This season he’ll see his role increase as well; coming off a shoulder injury he’ll move positions and compete immediately for one of the starting safety spots.

Parker White

White’s first season at South Carolina was an up and down one. Despite hitting all 26 of his extra points and registering 44 touchbacks on 65 kickoffs, the freshman was wildly inconsistent on field goals.

He finished 14-for-25, going just 4-for-16 from 40 yards or longer. This season he’ll compete again for the starting field goal kicker spot along with grad transfer Shane Hynes. White says he’s excited for the competition and has been working all offseason on his consistency and getting better.