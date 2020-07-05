That wasn't any different last year, despite the results on the field, which means there should be plenty of sophomores next season who could make a big jump.

In four seasons under Muschamp there's been a revolving door of freshmen to see the field early and often. What that leads to is sophomores and juniors with plenty of experience under their belt.

If Will Muschamp's said it once, he's said it a million times: he's not afraid to play freshmen.

Jammie Robinson

Robinson seems like an absolute no-brainer here, putting together a All-Freshman season last year with 62 tackles and an interception but he should be even better this season in his true sophomore season.

He's going to split time, it looks like as of right now, at safety and nickel but could settle at one or the other depending on how the other secondary spots shake out.

Regardless of where he plays, the simple fact is Robinson's going to play a lot and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take a step forward this season and it wouldn't be shocking to see him content for All-SEC.

Zacch Pickens

The former five-star prospect didn't have necessarily eye-popping numbers as a freshman—16 tackles in eight games—but did put up good Pro Football Focus numbers in more limited action playing behind entrenched guys like Javon Kinlaw and Keir Thomas.

This year he's one of the favorites to win a starting job at defensive tackle and could take a step forward as well.

Will Muschamp always talks about how hard it is for freshmen to step in and play on either line of scrimmage early, so Pickens did well for the situation he was put in and should only keep getting better as the game continues to slow down.

Xavier Legette

Legette came on really strong at the end of the year, turning into one of the team's most reliable receivers down the stretch and even starting three games with Bryan Edwards injured.

He caught nine passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in just six games but last season was his first at receiver after playing quarterback his senior season at Mullins (S.C.) High School.

If he continues to develop like he has in the short time he's been at South Carolina he should contend for a starting job and even factor into the special teams game potentially at punt returner.

Ryan Hilinski

Hilinski had an up-and-down freshman season after getting thrust into the starter role one game into his season, completing just 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,357 yards with a 11-to-5 touchdown to interception ratio.

He was banged up for a large portion of his season, enough to have a knee procedure done this offseason.

Entering his second year, he's now fully healthy—which should obviously help—and is more comfortable in the system. He also has Collin Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, on campus to help him learn Mike Bobo's system.

Cam Smith

Smith, a highly-rated member of the Gamecocks' 2019 class, struggled to see the field as a freshman but received rave reviews from coaches and teammates before spring practice was canceled.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said he's done well dedicating himself to the weight room, and Smith is listed at 185 pounds now compared to the 171 pounds he was coming to Carolina.

If he can continue to develop, it gives the Gamecocks options in the secondary with Smith able to play corner and allowing them to move a few other pieces around.