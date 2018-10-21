GamecockCentral.com

Five South Carolina commits named to Shrine Bowl rosters
Some of South Carolina's biggest commitments in the 2018 class will have at least one more game between their high school season ending and arriving on campus.
Five Gamecock commits were named to the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster Sunday, including four from the Palmetto State.
It's headlined by five-star defensive line commit from T.L. Hanna, Zacch Pickens, with one of the most recent commitments in Cam Smith being selected to the team as well.
Pledges Jamario Holley and Keshawn Toney were also selected on the South Carolina side of things with linebacker Derek Boykins playing for the North Carolina team.
This year's Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.
View the full list of participants below.
Gamecocks playing in the Shrine Bowl
DL, Zacch Pickens
CB, Cam Smith
WR, Jamario Holley
TE, Keshawn Toney
LB, Derek Boykins
