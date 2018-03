CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens shies away from interviews but the Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna star took some time to update his recruitment at the Carolina Xposure Showcase. In the video above Pickens gives a rundown of his recent visits to Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia. Pickens also talks about his interest in Tennessee and his upcoming visit to South Carolina on March 31.