Five-star Gortman talks South Carolina, updates recruitment
Last summer, before Jazian Gortman skyrocketed up the Rivals rankings and into the top 15 in the 2022, South Carolina was one of the first high-major offers for the South Carolina guard.And, a few ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news