South Carolina is bowl eligible after a 49-9 win over the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s win against the Mocs.

1. South Carolina is bowl eligible



As disappointing as this season has been at times, South Carolina is headed to a bowl game for the third straight time under Will Muschamp, making him the first coach in school history to start with such a streak. For a school with a history of mediocrity, it’s a feat that should be celebrated. That’s 12 times in 14 years for a team that will make only its 23rd bowl appearance in 73 years.

Muschamp said after the game that bowls are nice, but not as nice as Atlanta. While that may be the case, the bowl eligibility is a chance to get extra practices and is evidence that the rebuild is on schedule.

2. Fenwick and Joyner - Talented enough to play

Dakereon Joyner had the most hype of any Gamecock freshman entering this season, but didn’t see game action until tonight. Joyner impressed me, delivering two well-thrown balls — one of which was dropped 15 yards downfield — and rushing three times for 24 yards.

Joyner might never me a starting quarterback, but he’s definitely talented enough to see the field on at least a semi-regular basis. He makes quick decisions and is dangerous in open space. There’s room in the offense for a player with his skillset. He could excel with a couple packages that give him 1-2 options then have him take off and run. He throws the ball well enough to warrant passing and faif the decision-making is limited, Joyner could add a dimension that this offense hasn’t had.

Deshaun Fenwick was one of the less heralded recruits, but a guy the coaching staff and defenders alike have praised throughout the season. At 6-1, 220 pounds, Fenwick is the largest back on the roster and runs with power. After running for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, Fenwick showed why he might be the running back of the future.

3. The defensive backfield is dangerously thin

The South Carolina secondary depth is approaching DEFCON 1. Jaycee Horn, arguably the Gamecocks’ best corner, moved to safety Saturday out of necessity but managed to play one snap before injuring his ankle.

Steven Montac sat with a groin injury, so senior walk-on Jason Senn was the next on the depth chart. It was fine against UT-Chattanooga, but unless the Gamecocks gets several players back — and fast — they’re in trouble against a top-tier Clemson offense.

At this point, the Gamecocks might be rolling with a walk-on and a former high school quarterback at safety against the No. 2 team in the country.

4. The future defensive line looks talented

Again, it was Chattanooga, but with several veterans getting the night off to nurse nagging injuries, South Carolina’s younger linemen played well. Josh Belk, Rick Sandidge and Kingsley Enagbare all made significant contributions Saturday.

Enagbare continues to exceed expectations and looks every bit the part of a multi-year starter while Belk flashed some big-play ability with a couple of quarterback hurries. Only three freshman defensive tackles in the SEC had played at least 100 snaps coming into Saturday's games, including Sandidge and Enagbare.

Neither will redshirt this season, but Belk should be able to do so. MJ Webb added some quality snaps at both tackle and end and could work himself up in the rotation next season. A position group that has been overshadowed by both the linebacking corps and secondary, the defensive line will need to perform next week against the Tigers.

5. Bentley’s tale of two seasons

Jake Bentley took a lot of criticism at the beginning of the season, and rightfully so. Since returning from injury though, he’s been a completely different quarterback. Bentley has thrown 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his last five games, averaging 263 yards a game since missing the Missouri game. In that time, the offense has averaged 35.6 points per game.

Bentley threw four touchdowns and had a fifth one overturned against the Mocs to go with just four incompletions on 29 attempts — good for 11.7 yards per attempt. If the Gamecocks are to have any shot of upsetting Clemson next week, they’ll need another strong performance from their signal-caller.



