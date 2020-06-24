The hiring process was done quickly after Martin found out Clark wanted to retire, so here are five things to know about the Gamecocks' newest hire and what he could bring to the table this season.

The Gamecocks have their staff together for this upcoming season with Frank Martin officially announcing the hiring of Will Bailey last week to fill the spot Perry Clark left.

He's been a part of several successful staffs

Bailey most recently came from St. Louis, where he was for four seasons, but before that was at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State.

Over the course of roughly two decades he's been a part of seven 20-win teams: four at ETSU, two at La Salle and back-to-back 20-win seasons at St. Louis in 2019 and 2020.

Over the course of that time he's gotten to learn from some of the best coaches in college basketball this century in Murray Bartow at UAB and again at ETSU, 500-win coach John Giannini at La Salle and Travis Ford at St. Louis.

In his time at St. Louis alone, he was part of a staff that beat Boston College, Kansas State, VCU, Rhode Island, Oregon State, Butler, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech.

He's coached in five NCAA Tournaments

Because he's been on a handful of good staffs over the course of his career, it means he's had plenty of success in conference tournaments and experience preparing for and coaching in the NCAA Tournament.

He's been to five NCAA Tournaments during his assistant coach career, including getting all the way to the Sweet 16 with La Salle in 2013.

It takes a lot for a team to get to the NCAA Tournament and gives the Gamecocks a guy who understands what it takes and how to prepare a team for deep runs in conference tournaments and for NCAA tournament games.

He gives the Gamecocks ties to fertile recruiting territory

Frank Martin is always looking for different ways to improve his recruiting, and Bailey gives the Gamecocks ties to areas the staff wants to start getting into to try and add more talent to the roster.

Because of his stops at St. Louis, La Salle and ETSU he has ties to really good recruiting territories in St. Louis and Kansas City, Philadelphia and states around the Southeast as well as Chicago, where he's from and coached for a season at Chicago State.

He also has ties to prep schools in the Northeast along with everyone else on the Gamecocks' coaching staff. With Frank Martin's ties to the Northeast and Florida, Chuck Martin's ties to the Northeast and Bruce Shingler's ties to the Washington D.C. area, the Gamecocks now have ties to some of the best basketball territories in the country.

He has a strong track record of developing guards

Bailey has a strong reputation as a developer, landing Michigan State transfer Javon Bess at St. Louis and turning him into two-time A-10 All-Defensive team player and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Bess is currently in the NBA's G-League.

He also coached Earl Pettis, Tyreek and former Gamecock Ramon Galloway at La Salle and turned them into all-conference players as well.

He'll be a valuable asset for the Gamecocks and their talented group of guards that includes AJ Lawson (if he returns for his junior season), Jermaine Couisnard, Trae Hannibal, Seventh Woods and TJ Moss.

His relationship with Frank Martin goes back decades

Martin always talks about wanting guys on his staff he knows and that know him in-depth, and Bailey fits that mold. The two have known each other for decades with Martin coaching with Andy Kennedy, who was also an assistant at UAB when Bailey played there in the late 1990s.

He understands how Martin wants to run things and seems to fit well in the Gamecocks' program.