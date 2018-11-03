GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

It took a little bit longer than expected, but South Carolina finally knows what time it will kick off against Florida next weekend.

The Gamecocks will kick off at noon on ESPN Nov. 10 in the Swamp, the conference announced Saturday.

The last two games in the series were a noon game with the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) beating a Gators team in flux 28-20 last year at Williams-Brice.



The last time the two teams met at Florida, the Gators won 20-7.

South Carolina is fresh off a 48-44 road shootout win over Ole Miss Saturday, coming back from 10 points down in the second half.

Florida team was upset at home against Missouri and will enter the game against the Gamecocks on a losing streak.

The game time for the team's home game against UT Chattanooga is also expected to be announced Monday.