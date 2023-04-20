Who: #6 South Carolina 31-6 (10-4) vs. #3 Florida 31-7 (11-4) Founders Park, Columbia. Time/TV: Thursday 7:30 pm on ESPNU with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call. Friday 7:00 pm and Saturday 2:00 pm. Friday and Saturday's games will stream on SEC Network +. Projected Starting Pitchers: Thursday, Will Sanders (Jr. RHP) 3-1, 5.03 ERA, 39.1 IP, 16 BB, 45Ks, .245 BAA. v. Brandon Sproat (Jr. RHP) 5-1, 4.96 ERA, 49.0 IP, 25 BB, 69Ks, .181 BAA. Friday, Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 3.22 ERA, 44.2 IP, 12 BB, 49Ks, .253 BAA. v. Hurston Waldrep (Jr. RHP) 6-1, 4.15 ERA, 52.0 IP, 27 BB, 83Ks, .216 BAA. Saturday, TBA vs. Jac Caglianone (So. LHP) 4-1, 4.74 ERA, 38.0 IP, 29 BB, 43Ks, .181 BAA. While Saturday is TBA, Matthew Becker is the most likely guy to get the nod. Eli Jones and James Hicks are the next most likely options. It will likely depend on the results of the first two games. Line: Even. SC -115 and UF -115. History: Dead even in a series that dates back to 1919. 51-51. Carolina has a 28-18 lead in Columbia and more importantly a 3-0 lead in Omaha. Carolina is 6-7 against the Gators under Coach Mark Kingston, with Florida winning three of the last four series. In Florida's last trip to Columbia, they were swept by the Gamecocks. Last Meeting: Carolina and Florida played four times last season, including in the first round of the SEC Tournament, with Florida winning three of four. Carolina’s win was in the regular-season finale as Josiah Sightler went 3-for-4 with a home run in the 4-1 win. The Gators ended Carolina's 2022 season with 2-1 win in Hoover. Weather: Thursday and Friday look like chamber of commerce type nights. There are thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday but nothing that should prohibit game three from being played. The start time could get altered or the game interrupted but three games should be played this weekend.

Power v. Power

Theoretically, this should be a fun weekend with a lot of long balls. South Carolina ranks first nationally with 88 home runs, and Florida is third with 82 dingers. Florida's Shohei Ohtani, Mark Kingston's words not mine, Jac Caglianone leads the NCAA with 22 homers. Carolina's freshman sensation Ethan Petry is third with 18. Gavin Casas is tied for ninth with 16. In addition to Caglianone, Florida has two other staters with double-digit bombs. Infielder Josh Rivera is batting .400 with 14 home runs and freshman Cade Kurland has 10. Sitting on nine home runs in Florida's highest projected 2023 MLB Draft pick, Wyatt Langford. South Carolina and Florida both rank in the top five nationally in slugging percentage and in the top seven in runs per game. In SEC play only, Florida and Carolina are both hitting .268. The Gators have 32 conference home runs and the Gamecocks have 34. The Gamecocks are hitting .268 with a .538 slugging percentage and Florida is .268 with a .512 slugging percentage. Both Rivera and Petry haven't slowed down in conference. The Florida slugger is hitting .407 in conference and Petry is at an incredible .444. Petry currently leads the conference in SEC games, in RBIs, home runs, and total bases, and is second to LSU's Dylan Crews in batting average. Only eight of Caglianone's 22 home runs have come against SEC competition.

The Gators don't only bring power to the plate. Starters Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat trail only LSU's Paul Skenes in strikeouts in SEC play. Sproat and Waldrep are both expected to be drafted early in the 2023 MLB Draft, Waldrep likely in round 1. Thus far, the better the starting pitcher prospect, the better the Gamecocks have hit. With the SEC schedule at the halfway point, we wanted to shift focus to how players/teams are doing against superior conference opponents. No one in the league has played an easy first 15 games against SEC competition, but the Gators have yet to face Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kentucky, or LSU. Whereas the Gamecocks have played both top ranked LSU and on the road at #4 Vanderbilt.

If LeCroy Can't Go

South Carolina could be down their starting third baseman, #2 weekend starting pitcher, and starting second baseman this weekend against the third-ranked Gators. We know Noah Hall and Will McGillis aren't available this weekend. Losing LeCroy's bat would be a big blow and would likely put Will Tippett into the lineup at second and move Michael Braswell over to third. Outside of last weekend, LeCroy has played pretty well at third. LeCroy is hitting .260 in SEC play and has also drawn 10 walks.

A Little More on the Gators

Florida will be without their closer Brandon Neely. The sophomore was ejected after jawing with the Georgia bench in Florida's series clinching Sunday win. The ejection appeared to be questionable but it is unknown exactly what Neely was yelling at the Dawgs dugout. Neely is serving a mandatory four game suspension for the ejection. Florida has a 5.54 ERA in SEC play. Florida has yet to lose a weekend series this season. In conference play, they've beaten Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn, winning two of three at home. They've also taken two of three at Tennessee and swept a struggling Ole Miss club. Florida currently sits at 11 in the RPI rankings. Florida is currently 8-1 on the road this season. South Carolina has only lost once at home in 2023, in a game it controlled for seven innings against top ranked LSU. The Gators have won 13-straight regular season series.

Prediction