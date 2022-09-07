Still looking to join GamecockScoop for live updates on press conferences, the latest recruiting news and so much more? From now until Sept. 9th, ONLY 3 MORE DAYS, you can lock in a year-long Gamecock Scoop subscription for just $22. That's less than $2 a month. Just use promo code: GOCOCKS22 at checkout.





Even a cursory look at a depth chart makes it clear KJ Jefferson is not like most quarterbacks.

Arkansas’ redshirt junior quarterback is listed at 6’3”, 242 pounds, and his size makes him a completely different challenge to almost every other quarterback in America. A quick look at some of the other quarterbacks on South Carolina’s schedule lists completely different players.

Darren Grainger, the quarterback South Carolina faced last week, is 6’4” but only 203 pounds. Stetson Bennett IV, the reigning national champion the Gamecocks will have to take on in week three is more than four inches smaller and over 50 pounds lighter than Jefferson.

Jefferson’s size and the way he uses it to be effective both in the passing game and rushing attack makes him one of one. Cincinnati could not slow him down in week one; Jefferson accounted for 285 all-purpose yards and all four of the Razorbacks’ touchdowns in their 31-24 victory over the Bearcats.

Now the buck is passed to South Carolina to try to slow him down.

“People just bounce off of him back there,” Shane Beamer said regarding the biggest challenge of facing Jefferson. “The way that he is able to, in the run game, run the football like he does. But then also in the passing game to be able to sit back there and take hits and throw the ball downfield, or to have people bounce off of him and be able to scramble but he keeps his eyes downfield and he’s able to throw.”

Beamer joked South Carolina would have to use one of their defensive ends at quarterback in practice to attempt to mimic what Jefferson will bring to the table. As for the defensive ends who will actually be responsible for slowing him down, they are coming off of an encouraging performance against Georgia State.

While not officially registering a sack, South Carolina recorded six quarterback hurries and held Grainger to 7-of-29 passing and 111 passing yards. His mobility was not a big factor either with just 43 yards on 11 rushes.

A consistent backfield presence led to six tackles for loss spread throughout all three levels of the defense. Six different players had a hand in at least one, with Gilber Edmond recording two and Jordan Strachan registering another 1.5.

“One is just tackling well,” outside linebacker Brad Johnson said about how the defense can slow down Jefferson. “And flying to the ball; gang tackling. If all 11 hats are flying to the ball, then nobody should be worried about missing a tackle because you’ve got the other 10 right behind you. That’s kind of the mentality; that’s one of our big goal points this week as a defense this week is just flying to the ball. I feel like we did a decent job last week of doing that, and I feel like this week we’re going to take it up a step.”

It will be on defensive coordinator Clayton White to scheme up success for his players to fly to the ball and keep Jefferson in check. And thanks to some converging paths earlier in their respective careers, White has a little bit of experience dealing with the Arkansas signal-caller.

Back in 2019 when Jefferson was still the backup quarterback in Fayetteville and White was Western Kentucky’s defensive coordinator, the Hilltoppers had a non-conference game at Arkansas. White’s team actually pulled off a 45-19 win in what ended up being the final game of the Chad Morris era, and Jefferson took the field for the sputtering Arkansas offense late on.

He completed 6-of-15 passes for 60 yards with an interception in what was only his second-ever collegiate appearance. But a lot has changed in three years for White and Jefferson, and it will be a completely different challenge on Saturday.

“I do remember saying, ‘that’s a big quarterback,’” White said. “But he’s gotten bigger. He’s a good player. They do a great job of designing their offense around him and his skillset. He’s a big guy who you definitely need more than one person to tackle.”



