@GamecockCentral

A few thousand tickets remain for Saturday's SEC men's basketball contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers. Game time is set for 3:30 pm at Colonial Life Arena.

With National Signing Day just around the corner, fans attending the game will get their first look at the Carolina football team's newcomers, who will be introduced at halftime.

Among those mid-year enrollees expected to be on hand are Luke Doty, O'Donnell Fortune, Collin Hill, Dominick Hill, Trai Jones, Mohamed Kaba, Vershon Lee, MarShawn Lloyd, Adam Prentice, Chuck Strickland, Jazston Turnetine, Tyshawn Wannamaker, Darryle Ware and Michael Wyman.

The remainder of the 2020 class will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The Gamecock basketball squad, under the direction of Frank Martin, is 11-8 overall and 3-3 in SEC play this season heading into Wednesday night's contest at Arkansas.

The Gamecocks are trying to make a late season surge to propel themselves into the conversations for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Missouri is 10-10 overall and 2-5 in conference action.

Single game tickets can be purchased online or at the box office on the day of the game.

Upper level tickets are $20, while some lower level singles are available for $25. For ticket information, call toll free at 1-800-4SC-FANS (800-472-3267) or locally at 803-777-4274 or log on to the official website of South Carolina Athletics, www.gamecocksonline.com.