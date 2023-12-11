South Carolina football is rebuilding its wide receiver room, and it did not have to go far

According to multiple sources, Former Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jared Brown committed to the Gamecocks today from the transfer portal, an immediate home run threat the offense will desperately need after losing Xavier Legette to the NFL Draft and Antwane Wells Jr. to the transfer portal.

Brown, who still has two years of eligibility after redshirting as a freshman in 2021, exploded onto the scene with 789 receiving yards in six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022. He essentially matched the production in 2023, going for 740 yards and four touchdowns but with one fewer game played.

Coastal Carolina also liked to use the Lilburn, Ga. native in the running game, providing an opportunity for offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to get creative. Brown rushed for 439 yards on 35 carries, averaging 12.5 yards per pop and carrying the ball at least once in 10 out of 12 games this season. He was a model of consistency, catching at least three passes in all but one game in 2023. He even returned punts for the Chanticleers, an option for Pete Lembo to pursue with turnover at the punt returner spot heading into 2024.

He will provide a dose of experience for what projects as a very young wide receivers group in 2024 with sophomores Nyck Harbor and Tyshawn Russell expected to take on larger roles.

