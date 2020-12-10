GamecockCentral - Former employers weigh in on Beamer hire

So, now that he’s taken the Gamecocks’ head coaching job, some of those head coaches have talked this week about their impressions of Beamer and him taking over the South Carolina program.

Shane Beamer hasn’t been a coordinator yet at a college level, but what he lacks in coordinator experience he makes up for it staff positions under some of the best coaches in college football.

“Shane’s a good friend of mine and we’ve been good friends for a long time. I certainly appreciate what he did for the University of Georgia while he was here, and he helped shape and build our program. He went to Oklahoma and did the same with Lincoln. He’s done a good job everywhere he’s been,” Kirby Smart said. “He’s earned that opportunities on his own merit.”

Beamer spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Smart at Georgia as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, being a part of the Bulldogs’ 2017-18 season that ended in the College Football Playoff.

He’s spent the last three seasons under Lincoln Riley as an associate head coach and tight ends coach.

The Sooners his first two years there made the College Football Playoff twice.

Riley has gone on record saying Beamer taking the Gamecocks’ job would be a smart hire for the Gamecocks, and Monday on the Big 12 Teleconference said it’s a “great opportunity” for Beamer.

Beamer will also have a chance to finish the season out with the Sooners while also fulfilling the duties of South Carolina’s head coach as well.

“I know it means a lot to our staff and players that Shane would want to do that. I know it meant a lot to him he was extended the opportunity to do that. We’ve seen several instances around the country where a guy takes a job and he’s not afforded that opportunity. It went both ways, and he and I are both on the same page,” Riley said.

“I absolutely want him to do it if he felt like it was the right thing for him, and he wanted to do it if he felt like it was the right thing for us. It wasn’t a long discussion; a pretty easy decision. We were on the same page. He’s been a part of what this team has done. We have some great things in front of us. I think it’s fitting he’s with us until the end.”

The Gamecocks’ newest had coach also had a time under some of the bigger named coaches in college football recently: he was a graduate assistant for Sylvester Croom and Phillip Fulmer before working for his father, Frank, and Steve Spurrier as well.

“I’m just so proud of him and how he’s handled himself, how he treats people, how he’s in control of situations. I think he’s more than ready for this head coaching job,” Frank Beamer said. “I know one thing: he’s going to give it everything he’s got. I think he’s going to put everything he’s got into it and make South Carolina a great program. This is where he wanted to go.”