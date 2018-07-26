GamecockCentral.com

Before senior day, Mark Kingston said Matt Williams was going to make a great coach after his playing days are over. For Williams, that chance is coming now.

The former Gamecock infielder was named North Greenville's new Graduate Assistant for this season, joining a few other Gamecocks in the Upstate.

Also see: Team scoop, plus some updates on a few visiting four-stars

“Being here it’s given me connections with big league guys,” Williams said in May. “I like to pick their brains, figure out what they know and pass it along to a younger generation.”

North Greenville is coached by former Gamecock All-American Landon Powell, and a few of Williams' former teammates—most notably John Jones—played for the Crusaders recently.

Also see: Which players could have breakout years this year?

Williams spent five seasons, one redshirt, with the Gamecocks bouncing around to different infield positions before ultimately settling on first base.

He finished his redshirt senior senior season hitting .214 with three home runs and 21 RBI as the Gamecocks finished one win away from the College World Series.

One of the most memorable moments of his career came this season when he hit a game-tying home run in a win over Clemson at Founders Park.

Also see: Insider notes and observations from Day 2 of the SC Pro-Am



“At some point if he wanted to go into coaching, he’d be a tremendous coach," Kingston said in May. "He’s smart, he has a very even keel demeanor about him. he know the game inside and out, he has good instinct. He’s another guy that maybe the tools don’t hop off the page but he plays above the tools.”