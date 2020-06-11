In this feature, GamecockCentral.com sat down with former South Carolina Gamecocks football player Terrence Campbell (2006-2011) to catch up with him.

Campbell is now a police officer in San Jose, California. In this interview, he looks back on his career in Columbia and lends his unique perspective on some current issues.

