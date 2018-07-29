GamecockCentral.com

Downey and Powell, two of South Carolina's best players recently, are spearheading effort to get a team of Gamecock alums together to play in the summer event The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Next summer, they could be playing together for a shot at a couple million dollars.

This summer, Devan Downey and Carlos Powell spent a week competing in the SC Pro-Am playing against each other alongside some of South Carolina’s other players both new and old.

“This year, me and Carlos Powell thought we had it. We had everything: coaches, sponsorships, everything,” Downey said. “Then, come around March, it was, ‘Well, I have to see,’ and cats start falling out of it. But me and Carlos were just talking and we’re definitely going to do it next year. South Carolina alums will have a TBT team next year.”

The tournament is made up of basketball players across the country and the Gamecocks want to compete for a chance at the $2 million championship purse.

Downey said he and Powell have been in contact with former Gamecock greats like Dominique Archie, Tre Kelley, Renaldo Balkman and others while putting the team together.

The hope was to have a team this year but things fell through at the last minute as players had later ends than usual to their seasons internationally. Downey was most recently playing in the Dominican Republic while Powell played in Venezuela this season.

“The thing is, with all of us being professionals, we spend so much time gone, that’s a commitment that they want you to come,” Downey said. “I stay in Columbia, Carlos stays in Columbia but everybody else would have to come and would have to sacrifice to do it.”

Downey and Powell’s hope is to blend South Carolina’s team with older guys still playing professionally with some Gamecocks that recently played in Columbia.

Downey played on Frank Booker’s team in the Pro-Am and he and Powell both think he could come in and play on a potential TBT team.

“Everybody needs a shooter,” Powell said of Booker. “Get you a Danny Green; come in, hit a few threes, sit down, have something to drink and knock a few down.”

TBT’s field is made up of 72 teams from four regions with 18 teams coming from each region: one is the previous year’s regional champion, four spots are available for purchase in the South and Midwest regions, four at-large teams are picked from each area and the remaining nine spots are the most popular teams in each region as of June 1.

That’s where Powell thinks the Gamecock alum team could get in; with South Carolina fans giving the boost they need to play in the tournament.

“We got a lot of Gamecock supporters so we should be easily in there,” he said. “We bleed gamecock. We live, we eat and we sleep Gamecock.”

If the Gamecocks do get a team in, they’ll compete next summer on ESPN for a shot at $2 million against some of the biggest basketball players in the world.

The tournament has taken over, growing exponentially with thousands of teams entering and more watching over the course of the summer.

It’s grown so much that other university’s have put together alumni teams to compete; Notre Dame alums won the first-ever TBT and Syracuse, Arkansas, Wake Forest, VCU, Ohio State and Iowa all had alumni teams in this year’s field.

“I’d love to have a shot at it,” Powell said.