SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Brian Turk, who served in a number of off-field assistant roles during his nine years with the South Carolina football program, was officially named Limestone's head football coach by the school on Wednesday.

“I am blessed and incredibly excited for this opportunity to be the head football coach at Limestone College,” said Turk, according to the release from the school. “I am honored by the faith that Dr. Parker and Coach Cerino have shown in me. With a great athletic tradition here at Limestone, and an amazingly bright future for this team, I can’t wait to get to work and continue helping to build this football program.

“There are so many people who have played a role in shaping me into the man that I am today, and I just want to say thank you. Thanks to my wife, specifically, because without her sacrifice and continued belief in me, none of this would be possible.”