Former South Carolina football assistant promoted to Limestone head coach
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Brian Turk, who served in a number of off-field assistant roles during his nine years with the South Carolina football program, was officially named Limestone's head football coach by the school on Wednesday.
“I am blessed and incredibly excited for this opportunity to be the head football coach at Limestone College,” said Turk, according to the release from the school. “I am honored by the faith that Dr. Parker and Coach Cerino have shown in me. With a great athletic tradition here at Limestone, and an amazingly bright future for this team, I can’t wait to get to work and continue helping to build this football program.
“There are so many people who have played a role in shaping me into the man that I am today, and I just want to say thank you. Thanks to my wife, specifically, because without her sacrifice and continued belief in me, none of this would be possible.”
The South Carolina graduate started as a student assistant with the Gamecocks before working his way up to graduate assistant and offensive analyst roles under Steve Spurrier. He eventually served as an assistant director of recruiting on Will Muschamp's staff.
“I am excited for Brian and his family. He did a fantastic job for us at South Carolina during my first year, and he will make a great head coach," Muschamp said. "Limestone College is very fortunate to have him.”
In his first season with the Saints in 2017, Turk served as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this past season.
Turk served as interim head coach last offseason and again as the interim coach for the final two games of this season before having the interim tag removed this week.
“Brian Turk is a wonderful coach, an excellent mentor, and a loving family man," former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier said in the release. "He was a big part of our success at South Carolina – we had some great seasons with him on staff and were able to win a couple of big bowl games. Brian will do tremendous things as the head football coach at Limestone, and I wish him and the football program all the best.”
