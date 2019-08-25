Former South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams was signed by the Oakland Raiders, the club announced on Sunday.

A former four-star prospect as ranked by Rivals.com, Allen-Williams was a member of Steve Spurrier's 2014 recruiting class in Columbia.

Allen-Williams played for both Spurrier (2014-15) and Will Muschamp (2016-18) at South Carolina. He went undrafted in April's NFL Draft.

The Georgia native played in 43 games for the Gamecocks, racking up 176 tackles, four interceptions, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

