Foster earns All-SEC honors
The postseason awards continue to flood in for Jaylan Foster.
The Gamecock defensive back earned a first-team All-SEC nod Tuesday, the lone Gamecock on either of the two all-league teams.
Foster had a career year, leading the Gamecocks in tackles (91) and is second in the nation with six interceptions.
He was part of a Gamecock defense, especially in the secondary, that turned in a completely improved performance this year. Foster started his career at Gardner-Webb and transferred to South Carolina as a walk on before earning all-SEC honors.
The Gamecocks' next game, Foster's last in college, will be Dec. 30 against North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
