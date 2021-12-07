 South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster earns All-SEC honors
Foster earns All-SEC honors

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
The postseason awards continue to flood in for Jaylan Foster.

The Gamecock defensive back earned a first-team All-SEC nod Tuesday, the lone Gamecock on either of the two all-league teams.

Foster had a career year, leading the Gamecocks in tackles (91) and is second in the nation with six interceptions.

He was part of a Gamecock defense, especially in the secondary, that turned in a completely improved performance this year. Foster started his career at Gardner-Webb and transferred to South Carolina as a walk on before earning all-SEC honors.

The Gamecocks' next game, Foster's last in college, will be Dec. 30 against North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan

