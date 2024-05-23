HOOVER, Ala. — It looked exactly how it was supposed to, and South Carolina almost found a way to get it done.

But a former Gamecock had other ideas.

Michael Braswell, who spent two years at South Carolina before transferring to LSU this past off-season, lined a two-out, two-strike game-winning single to left field off South Carolina relief ace Chris Veach, completing a 10-7 comeback for the Tigers to win 11-10 over the Gamecocks in the winner’s bracket game on day three of the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina (35-22) will have to beat Kentucky tomorrow to stay alive in the tournament, a game which would earn it a rematch against LSU (38-21) in Saturday’s semifinals

The Gamecocks led 10-7 heading to the eighth inning after another heroic six-RBI performance from Cole Messina paced the offense, but everything fell apart defensively. Talmadge LeCroy’s throwing error at third base gave the TIgers a spark, and it ended up being the play that kept the inning alive when LSU finally loaded the bases with two outs.

Mark Kingston went to his relief ace Chris Veach just over 48 hours after he threw a career-high in pitches in Tuesday’s win over Alabama. It was a gamble, but one which looked like a successful one when Veach induced a ground ball to Gavin Casas at first base.

But the ball went right through his legs, scoring two runs to trim the lead to 10-9. It was South Carolina’s fourth error of the game and 55th of the season, and one as costly as any.

"They made no errors, we made four" Kingston said. "Clearly that was the difference in the game. The ball to Gavin, it was almost like a cue ball, and he did everything he could to get down and get in front of him, and it snuck through him."

Veach gutted his way back out there for the ninth, clearly as fatigued as he could be, and finally ran out of gas. Two straight singles put the tying runs on base, and back-to-back flyouts advanced the runners to tie the game and set the stage for Braswell’s game-winning knock.

It was the final blow of an instant classic, and flipped the script on an all-time performance from South Carolina’s superstar.

All week Cole Messina has been the story not just for his own team but for the entire tournament, and he cemented his place in the record books. Between his towering 440-foot grand slam and a two-run single in the sixth, he reached 14 RBIs for the tournament in just three games. That mark is the new record for an individual player in event history, and he still has at least one more game to go.

"Cole Messina is a beast," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "Like, holy cow. I don't know where to start trying to get him out right now. He single-handedly almost beat us tonight."

Messina’s third inning blow was the first offering from LSU reliever Nate Ackanhausen, two relieved starter Thatcher Hurd after a very sharp first two innings gave way to command issues in the third inning. Hurd issued three free passes and threw a wild pitch against the first four batters of the third, and all of them came around to score on the grand slam.

Sooner or later, though, the powerful LSU offense was going to wake up. In this case it was sooner, getting all four runs back before a Gamecock pitcher could find an out in the fourth. Tyler Pitzer had a similar outing to Hurd, starting well but falling off the beam his second time through the lineup. He gave way to fellow freshman Jake McCoy, who promptly allowed a single and a game-tying two-run home run from LSU’s Jake Brown, his first career SEC blast.

"They needed that kind of experience," Kingston said on his two true freshmen pitchers. "They probably both wish they would have done a little bit better, but thought they had their moments, and again, they'll be better because they were in front of that crowd on that stage."

From there, the game did what it said on the tin. It had all of the topsy-turvy emotional swings you would expect from a college baseball postseason game. A nearly sold out crowd at the Hoover Met saw errors, runners thrown out on the bases, plenty of walks and three lead changes.

There was a Jared Jones home run to give the lead. A Parker Noland sacrifice fly to re-tie the game, with one of his former teammates at Vanderbilt — Christian Little — on the mound no less. A wild pitch helped set up another LSU run. Messina’s second clutch hit of the day made it 8-7, then Noland tacked on two more with a bouncer back up the middle.

Not once, but twice the Gamecocks elected to bunt and failed to move up the runners. A double steal attempt led to Noland getting thrown out at the plate and colliding with the catcher, sparking some tensions between the dugouts. This steamy Alabama night seemingly had everything, and then came the errors, the rally and of course, the knock.

South Carolina got one final chance to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning and even got the tying run on base via a Dalton Reeves single, but Casas flied out to deep center for the 27th and final out of the thriller.

"It was a hell of a game," Kingston concluded. "It's a hell of a week, and it's going to serve us well moving into next weekend. One of these teams was going to be very disappointed coming in here tonight. Today is our turn. But it doesn't do anything for our resolve to continue to get better, continue to support each other, and be ready for the next one."

The next one will be an elimination game aginst Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow. South Carolina took two out of three from the Wildcats in an April series at Founders Park.

***************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).