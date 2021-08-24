Four Gamecocks land on preseason coaches All-SEC teams

Four South Carolina players were named to the coaches preseason All-SEC teams, which were released Tuesday afternoon with one first-team selection, one second-team nod and two landing on the third team.

It's headlined by JJ Enagbare, who has landed on almost every first-team All-SEC list this preseason coming off a season where he registered 30 tackles, seven for loss and six sacks.

Enagbare is garnering buzz as a potential first round pick and one of the best draft-eligibile players in the conference.

Kevin Harris lands on the third team behind Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Tank Bigsby on the first team. Harris is widely considered one of the best returning backs in the league, the SEC's leading returning rusher after putting 1,138 and 15 touchdowns.

Nick Muse earned a third-team honor as a veteran tight end in the league coming of the best year of his career where he caught 30 passes for 425 yards and joins Zacch Pickens on third third team, who has 51 career tackles, 2.5 for loss, and one sack.

South Carolina begins its season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.