One down, and a chance for one more.

South Carolina baseball tied up the series against No. 2 Arkansas with a X-X win on Saturday afternoon in game one of the doubleheader at Founders Park, setting up an opportunity to take the series in what will be their first rubber game of conference play.

Eli Jones made his first game two start of the season and did not pitch badly, but also did not provide the length Mark Kingston was hoping for when he made the switch. Jones only surrendered one run in four innings and only walked one batter, but had to dance through traffic on the bases with seven hits allowed, all singles. He made pitches when he had to and worked through trouble, leaving with a 2-1 lead after four frames thanks to his offense.

Talmadge LeCroy had the biggest hit of the early innings for South Carolina (27-12, 9-8 SEC), a two-run single back up the middle after Arkansas (33-6, 13-4 SEC) starter Mason Molina walked the first two batters of the second inning and Dalton Reeves advanced both on a sacrifice bunt. Walks plagued Molina’s outing; the Texas Tech transfer issued a season-high seven free passes and did not even make it through the fourth.

The 2-1 advantage for South Carolina held up to the sixth thanks to two innings of perfect relief from Matthew Becker, just in time for the rarest of all sights in SEC baseball this season.

An Arkansas pitching meltdown.

Through their first 149 innings on the mound in conference play, the Razorbacks had only allowed more than three runs in one frame, a Sunday inning in their series at Auburn last month.

Five hits and four runs later, that total doubled and it was 6-1 South Carolina.

Gavin Casas and Lee Ellis singled off Parker Coil, ending his day and summoning reliever Koty Frank. Austin Brinling — back in the lineup for his second start of the year — collected his first RBI as a Gamecock with a shot up the middle to score Casas. Ellis trotted home on an Ethan Petry fielder’s choice and then Parker Noland popped up with the biggest swing of the day. He deposited a two-run single into right, the fourth hit of the day with runners in scoring position and the straw which broke the camel’s back.

The Razorbacks scored one and loaded the bases off Becker in the seventh, but Garrett Gainey continued his role as fireman expertly. He escaped the jam with a 6-2 lead still intact, breezed through the eighth, but found serious trouble in the ninth by allowing a solo home run to Peyton Stovall and three consecutive one-out singles.

It left the game up to Connor McCreery, a potential season-defining moment for the sophomore. He induced a tapper to the mound, then struck out Jayson Jones on a 1-2 breaking ball to secure the victory.

South Carolina has not announced a starting pitcher for game three yet, but Dylan Eskew and Tyler Pitzer are likely candidates as two prior weekend starters this season who have not pitched yet in the series.

