GamecockCentral.com

Largo (Fla.) class of 2019 four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells will visit South Carolina on Wednesday, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder said on Twitter Tuesday night.

The unofficial trip will be a big one for the Gamecocks since Sorrells is set to announce his college decision on August 27.

The nation's No. 21 defensive tackle, Sorrells last visited Columbia for South Carolina's camp in June.

The former Florida commit plays his recruitment close to the vest, but is thought to be heavily considering schools like South Carolina, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.

