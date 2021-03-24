With the anticipated end to the recruiting dead period in June, South Carolina and other programs continue to schedule official visits for top targets in the summer.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2022 four-star defensive tackle Nick James announced on Wednesday his plans to take an official visit to Columbia for the June 25 weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Alabama native announced a Top 12 earlier this month with the Gamecocks making the cut.

"South Carolina, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Arizona, Florida, Texas A&M, UCF and Georgia are my top schools," James told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "These schools are my favorites because of my relationships with the coaches, where I feel I could build something, or it is a school I could to and win at.

"I like how each staff has recruited me, I like the communication, all 12 are schools I like."

James hopes to take visits during the summer before making a decision prior to his senior season.

"I am looking for that family feel first, then the depth chart is something else that is important to me," he said.

James is ranked the No. 13 defensive tackle and No. 222 overall prospect in his class, according to Rivals.

