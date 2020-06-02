Four-star Julian Phillips talks Gamecocks, updates recruitment
South Carolina’s had its fair share of high school talent to come through the state over the last five years, and Julian Phillips might be the next one coming up in the 2022 class.Phillips is alrea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news