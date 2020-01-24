SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- One of the top available players in the senior class, Canadian forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe reminded people just how good he was over the weekend at the Hoophall Classic. A high level athlete with strength and the ability to play at either the small or power forward position, the 6-foot-7 205 pounder at Orangeville Prep in Canada felt good about his showing.

"Overall I feel like I ran the floor well," said Moncrieffe. "I made some high level plays in transition, some good reads and stuff like that. I had some charges I want to avoid but I played alright." On the recruiting front, Moncrieffe has already visited Seton Hall officially and has others like Georgetown, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and St. John's involved. He'll be hitting the visit trail in just a few days.

"I've got Oklahoma State coming up on the 26, 27th and 28th and then I'm going to do Georgetown February 4th, 5th and sixth," said Moncrieffe. "Then after that we are going to do two more after that."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Moncrieffe discussed many of the programs that have been active in his recruitment.

Georgetown: "They had a tough go at it early in the season with a lot of players leaving but I could come in at that three spot and play right away. Coach (Patrick) Ewing is no nonsense, you already know how he is. I love that program and they've been recruiting me for a while now since I was in grade 11."

Oklahoma State: "Me and (Cade Cunningham) were just talking right before the game actually and we were just chopping it up because we've been friends since Elite 100 and stuff like that. Oklahoma State, they have a lot of guys leaving this year. The starting three, starting two and a lot of starters. Their pitch to me is somebody who can come in and play with (Isaac Likekele) and Cade playing that three spot."

Seton Hall: "(The visit) it was great. Coach (Kevin) Willard is a great coach and just told about all of the resources they have so that I could one day be a pro. Tyrese Samuel my former teammate goes there and he showed me all the lovely stuff they've got there. It's a great facility, a high level, no nonsense program. I think (Willard) is one of the best coaches in college."

South Carolina: "(A.J. Lawson) is my boy for sure. Their pitch to me is that A.J. might be leaving this year. At the start of the year he was high on Draft boards, top 20 and stuff like that, so their pitch is he might be leaving and stuff like that. I'm going to see how their whole situation is."

St. John's: "They are kind of new and have been recruiting me since the start of the season. They've just been saying the same things. Their coach says I can come in and make an impact right away and that my athleticism in transition could help them."



WHAT'S NEXT?