Four-star OL includes Gamecocks in Top 5

It comes as no surprise but the Gamecocks have officially made the latest cut for Denver (Penn.) Cocalico class of 2022 four-star OT Ryan Brubaker.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brubaker announced a Top 5 Monday evening of South Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Brubaker, who is ranked the No. 149 overall prospect in his class, has already scheduled a South Carolina official visit for the weekend of June 11 and has spoke highly of the Gamecocks' recruiting efforts.

"They've done a lot to showcase what makes them unique. No school is the same. They may offer similar things, but there's always something different about each one," Brubaker said in February. "They've done a lot to introduce their staff and the qualifications of their staff, put a lot of time into that. Their coaches have done a good job staying connected, getting to know me and allowing me to get to know them."

Brubaker is a Penn State legacy, his father having won a National Championship with the Nittany Lions in 1986, so most have assumed Penn State is the favorite but he's also taken interest in the SEC.

Brubaker has locked in an official visit to PSU at the beginning for June and in addition to his South Carolina visit will also OV to Tennessee and Vanderbilt that month.



Brubaker is ranked the No. 20 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 5 overall prospect in Pennsylvania.