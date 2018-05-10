Ramon Robinson's fourth annual EPT Football Skills Showcase is coming to the Midlands and is scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at Irmo High School.

Thus far there are college coaches confirmed for attendance from 12 FCS programs, 8 Division II programs, and 3 junior college programs, with more coaches confirming, and the event is set to be livestreamed online.

GamecockCentral.com plans to be on hand for complete coverage of the event.

For more information, visit the website: http://elitepositiontraining.com/

Founded by Anderson native Ramon Robinson in 2011, EPT is dedicated to showcasing the best of the best of football student-athletes in the state of South Carolina and to assist in obtaining college scholarships. Robinson, who also coaches quarterbacks, is assisted by ChaChi Sullivan (Player Personnel/DB instructor), Bobby McGowens (Vice President/wide receiver instructor), and Rashaad Jackson (Director of Scouting/defensive line instructor).

The camp will be centrally located at Irmo High to allow prospects from across the state a shorter route to participate. Saturday evening will hold a meet and greet at Dave & Buster’s with the SC Football Hall of Fame, while the Sunday camp will include an introduction to coaches, chalk talk and classroom sessions, a guest speaker, academic advice, position drills, pass skeletons, one-on-ones, and seven-on-seven. At the end of camp, the top five at each position will square off in one-on-one situations.

Invited prospects will have a deadline to register of May 1; any spots not secured by then will be opened up to the next best available student-athletes. Walk-up slots on the day of the camp are to be determined. Student athletes will be required to bring a copy of their high school transcript to assess core GPA and, if available, standardized test score.

While BCS coaches are not allowed to attend the camp due to NCAA rules, this year’s camp will feature coaches from the FCS, Division II, and junior college levels. The camp will be loaded with at least 20 total college and junior college programs. High school coaches are also welcome and encouraged to attend and observe.

Prospects attending this year’s camp will have the opportunity to test their talents against some of the best in the state, including DE Zacch Pickens (TL Hanna), QB Davis Beville (Greenville), QB Treyvion Houston (Greer), RB Zykamren Robinson (Spartanburg), WR Antonio Barber (Rock Hill), WR Jamario Holley (Northwestern), QB Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach), WR Quendarius Jefferson (Hillcrest), OL Kamren McCray (Berkeley) and WR DJ Chisolm (Berkeley), WR Lavel Davis (Woodland), DL Xavier McIver (Cheraw), DB Jalen Geiger (Spring Valley), DB Jalen Mahoney (South Pointe), DB Cameron Smith (Westwood), DB Storm Duck (Boiling Springs), DE Dewey Greene (AC Flora), DL Alex Huntley (Hammond), DL Jordan Burch (Hammond), OL Jalen Tatah (Lancaster), TE Luke Deal (Emerald), TE Keshawn Toney (Williston Elko), TE Lucas Raber (Southside Christian), RB Kendrell Flowers (Irmo), DL Tysheik Galloway (BHP), RB Rahjai Harris (Byrnes), QB Josh Strickland (Gilbert), WR Jacoby Pinckney (Dorman), QB Johnathan Bennett (Summerville), DB Akele Pauling (Dutch Fork), LB Dylan Lyda (Easley), QB Tyrell Jackson (Wren), QB Alex Meredith (TL Hanna), DE Ty Danzy (Westside), DB Tyler Venables (Daniel), QB Matthew Duncan (Ashley Ridge), LB Skylar Mack (Orangeburg Wilkerson), DB Jaheem Hazel (Whales Branch), RB Michel Dukes (First Baptist), WR Quen Jefferson (Hillcrest), QB Blair Garner (Palmetto), OL Evan Jumper (Myrtle Beach), OL Briggs Kearse (Barnwell), OL Tyshawn Wannamaker (Calhoun County), Tonka Hemingway (Conway), Jalon Calhoun (Southside), and more.

This year's 4th annual showcase will mix it up with some of the top athletes in North Carolina that have been identified by EPT Player Personnel/DB Instructor ChaChi Sullivan of EPT Football Academy. DB Tyus Fields (Hough), DB Jalen Frazier (Hough), DB Myles Baker (Newton Conover), DL Kevon Hilliard (Hough), DL Gio Paez (Hough), WR Nolan Groulx (Hough), WR Austin Robinson (Hough), QB Kennique Bonner-Steward (Hough), WR Marcus Graham (Mt. Olive Charter), DB Dorian Davis (Shelby), DB Tre Caldwell (Eastern Guilford), DB Nic Cheely (Southeast Guilford) and DB Richard Monroe (Dudley) and Evan Pryor (Hough).