KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rocky performance on Rocky Top, but another step closer to an undefeated season.

South Carolina women’s basketball needed all 40 minutes to quench the fires of an extremely spirited upset bid from Tennessee, but the Gamecocks ultimately flexed their muscle and wore Tennessee down the stretch to escape Thompson-Boling Arena with a 66-55 victory after winning the fourth quarter 18-7.

A South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 SEC) team which has become accustomed to racing teams off the floor this season never got the Ferrari out of first gear in Knoxville. Some of it was due to some very tough perimeter defense from the Volunteers, consistently running South Carolina’s shooters off the 3-point line and forcing them to play a back-to-basket style almost resembling last season’s squad.

But there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds, particularly early. Chloe Kitts had a first quarter to forget in partarticular, turning the ball over four times in less than eight minutes and struggling to contain Rickea Jackson defensively. In truth nobody had an answer for Jackson all night, as the projected WNBA first-round draft pick scored 19 points and kept Tennessee in it several times while its outside shooting cratered to just 2-of-17.

Not that it was going much better at the other end.

Just four days after 3-point shooting made the difference in an 18-point home victory over UConn, the outside stroke went missing in action. MiLaysia Fulwiley stepped behind a screen and hit one at the first quarter buzzer, but it was South Carolina’s only make from beyond the arc until Bree Hall stepped into a wide open look and buried it with 5:20 remaining in the game.

And without its usual arrows in the quiver, it turned into a scrap inside. Bodies painted the court all night as players dove for loose balls, physical fouls underneath dotted proceedings, and it took over 34 minutes for South Carolina to establish any lead over four points.

But once the offensive well dried up for Tennessee (15-9, 8-4 SEC), it dried up in a hurry.

The Volunteers hit one field goal in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, turning a game which was tied after 30 minutes into a double-digit margin by the closing stages. Kamilla Cardoso took over in her first action back from international duty, scoring 18 points and going on a personal 5-0 run in the closing minutes to dagger on Tennessee.

Cardoso and Ashlyn Watkins both finished the game with double-doubles, and Raven Johnson set a new career-high in rebounds for the second game in a row by grabbing 14 boards.

