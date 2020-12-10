Thursday night Frank Martin discussed the pause, how the Gamecocks could get back on the court and what the season could look like moving forward.

It's been a long few days for the South Carolina program, which came off a loss to Houston only to have positive COVID tests pop up and pause the daily activities for the program for at least a week.

Opening statement

“It’s looking like at the earliest we’ll be allowed to reconvene as a team to practice will be next Thursday. Therefore, the two games we had scheduled, that’s the reason why they were canceled. That’s assuming between now and then the testing continues to be negative for everyone that’s not been a positive up to that point. We’re kind of in a holding pattern, though. We just wanted to give you a clearer picture of what we’re looking at.”

On everyone's mental and physical health:

“I mean it’s not an ideal thing to isolate with human beings. We don’t enjoy being by ourselves for 24 hours a day for an extended period of time. Right now health is what matters, both physical and mental. Right now their spirits are still pretty good. That’s all we’re focused in on right now, keeping their spirits in place.”

On the status of the Clemson game:

“I haven’t even thought about that. All of this has been bang, bang, bang and coming out at a million miles an hour. Yesterday I was hopeful we could play George Washington. That changed last night. Ask me that question Monday or Tuesday and I’ll be prepared to give you a better answer.”

On keeping his players' spirits high:

“We have to trust in the fact that we communicated about all these possibly happening since we agreeing to sign up for this back in July. We have to keep communicate with them. The hardest part for everyone right now is we can’t be around them; it’s not like we’re quarantined together. We’re all kind of away. That’s the difficult part from that standpoint. The other part is it’s not like they can pack up and go home and then come back whenever we’re cleared because we’d have to take another pocket. Once we signed up for the season, we knew once this happened we couldn’t go home. We had to stay that way so we could get back on the court as soon as possible. It’s a complicated issue. It’s not simple. We got to stay positive. We have to stay positive and stay in each other’s corner. This too shall pass.”

On the testing process moving forward:

“We get tested three times a week for SEC protocol. Obviously when we had the positive tests, those guys had to get tested to confirm what’s positive and figuring out if it was a false positive. The rest of us, our test is scheduled for Saturday and we test again on Sunday. Then based on the return to action on close contact, we would all have to test negative on Wednesday to get that going again.”

On the coaches' roles the next week“I can give you some great answer that we were going to watch all this film and break all this stuff down and make it sound we have all this work to do. In reality, I don’t know. I’ve never had seven days off at this time of the year. Right now, as a staff we’ll do some recruiting and try to get us on Zoom calls. The assistants always do that. I’ll be engaged to help them. Right now the most important part is we stay engaged with our players so they stay in the right place.”

On trying to schedule more games

“I spent all day today having conversations trying to find the possible dates that could work to pick up a couple games. I think we got one date figured out. What happens is we’re eliminating all these dates we can play now. Then we have to take three days off around Christmas. That’s another three days on top of this where we cannot play. It’s some tight, tight windows. I think we got one figured out. As soon as we can finalize that we’ll let you know. Based on SEC medical protocol, they asked us to not play more than two games in one week in non-conference. That eliminates another window. We have to try and get clearance there from medical people to try and fit in games where we can.”

On Duke's Mike Krzyzewski's plan to only play conference games moving forward

“I don’t have an opinion on what he said one way or another. I credit him for sharing his opinion and putting his name on it and not the popular getting information from coaches that don’t want to identify themselves. I think we need to play. What I’m done with is traveling. I’m not going to travel again until we have to play conference basketball games. I said this earlier today; the doctors and medical people had opinions about this virus in March.

As we all lived the last 10 months, those opinions have morphed and grown and adjusted as we all learned more. I think what we need to do, now that we’ve tried to make it work for the last month, we need to realize we’re trying to fit a square peg into a round hole and it doesn’t fit. What can we adjust to continue to give kids the opportunity to play and figure out a way if there’s something we can do to protect the young people, protect the coaches and their families that are involved in this.

Then, at the same time, focus the mental health component. Having these kids on campus, it gives our guys a sense of peace and safety. We have a lot of people that care and spend a lot of time helping them. I’m all for playing. I’m not against rethinking. We’re trying to play our season the regular way in an irregular year. That doesn’t fit. Everyone else—football, the NBA—every sport organization has made adjustments. I think we need to maybe think about this moving forward of what we can adjust in order to be better.”

On where players contracted the virus

“The tracing part of it is difficult. We don’t know and we don’t have the exact moment. All we know is we got back from Houston and they announced positive tests and then our guys wanted to test. We had an additional test and that’s when we found out we had positives. I’d rather not get into specifics as far as number of players and things of that nature. I will say this: it’s not anyone on the staff. It’s only on the players right now.”