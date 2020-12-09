Right now, Frank Martin feels like he's sitting on an airplane waiting to land at an airport.

The Gamecocks' 2020 season screeched to a temporary halt Tuesday night when the program announced it was taking a pause because of positive COVID tests within the program.

The announcement first of all canceled South Carolina's home opener Thursday against Wofford and put the Gamecocks in a state of limbo with just five non-conference games left.

“We’re just circling right now. We all got tested again today. We all will get tested again tomorrow. Some of those results will confirm or determine the future," Martin said on his call-in show. "The one thing that is in stone is we could not practice today and cannot play a game tomorrow and more than likely won't be able to practice Friday."

The earliest the Gamecocks could reconvene is Friday, but it appears that's a little out of the question, depending on what Thursday's test results come back as.

If the Gamecocks shut things down for an extended time—potentially two weeks—it could mean having to cancel quite a few games, including the annual rivalry game against Clemson.

Over the next 14 days South Carolina is scheduled to play three games outside of the Wofford game: Dec. 14 at George Washington, Dec. 19 against Clemson and Dec. 23 against South Carolina State.

A lot of the potential to play these games will depend heavily on the test results coming up this week, but right now the Gamecocks are in the dark.

"Moving forward we got no idea when next day where we can convene and start practice," Martin said. "We’re still too raw to have a drop dead date of when we’re doing this.”

The Gamecocks have started the season 1-2 with a win over Tulsa and losses to Liberty and Houston.