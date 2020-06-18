It picked up a lot of traction on social media over the course of the last 24 hours and Frank Martin was asked in a Zoom meeting with reporters his opinion on the issue and here's his response.

Starting Wednesday on Twitter, there was a growing movement among former South Carolina athletes like Marcus Lattimore, A'ja Wilson, Alshon Jeffery and Sindarius Thornwell calling for the university to change the name of the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center.

Frank Martin:

“It’s complicated. I don’t think it’s as clear as daylight. If you remember, I want to say the year was 2015 when the whole movement to take the flag down from the state capitol came down.

"I can’t give you word for word what I said then, but I believe my opinion at the time was in public areas that are run by taxpayers having a symbol that alienates a group of people is not right. There’s a place for everything in their proper places.

"When I think about all these things, I use myself as a way to think. Who I am today as a man at least my good traits weren’t developed because I’ve always done the right things. I’ve done a lot of stupid stuff and made mistakes and the fabric of my life gives me the core of what I believe in today. It's all part of the fabric of our country.

"Our university is a taxpayer campus. It’s a state university. We have to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong. Obviously, Senator Thurmond fought for this country in World War II and battled to allow this country to stand up for what we are and who we are, and I have a lot of respect for this country. At the same time, he has some ugliness in there. I totally understand. Here’s where being the coach at this university has helped me. Like we all do, we see life through our lens. If you ask me if I would go to school where there’s a statue of Fidel Castro, I’d probably say, ‘Good luck.’

"I had to learn about a lot of the history and a lot of the things that do impact people in the South, both white and black. It’s been something very educational for me and I’ve learned a lot. At the end of the day, here’s what I’ll say: the former athletes, I would hope they’re educated as to who Senator Thurmond was and what he was about and it’s not an opinion generated for popularity on Twitter. I’m all for the right things and right actions when the people leading the charge are leading from an educated standpoint. I’m all for doing what’s right, I’m not for doing what’s wrong. I’m not for avoiding what’s right because it sounds wrong. I will always stand with athletes when it’s something that’s educated and something that’s right.

“I think it’s a complicated topic. At the end of the day, my personal feeling is land that’s run by taxpayer money should be inclusive for everyone and should not have symbols divisive to some. That’s something that has to be given some thought. The decision makers of our campus and our state, that’s their duty and that’s their journey. I hope they engage in conversations to do what’s right. Do I have the answers for what’s right, right now? No, because I’m trying to get educated. I’ve lived in this country for 46 years. I knew nothing about Senator Thurmond until I moved to South Carolina. He’s someone I began to understand and learn of in my education since I’ve been here in the South and what took place.”

Martin was also asked about getting asked on the recruiting trail or in his travels about it and here's a snippet from that answer:

“This state’s always put in the forefront of the issues when they come up and here’s what I love about this state: we don’t run and hide from it and we don’t act like it doesn’t exist. I’m talking about both groups. On the contrary, I think this state’s been proactive in my time here to be very understanding on how to move forward and better understand people.”